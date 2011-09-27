* "Let's talk iPhone" event on Oct. 4
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) looks
set next week to unveil its much-awaited new iPhone, which
analysts say will have a bigger screen and work better with
remote computing services.
Apple on Tuesday invited media to a "special event" called
"Let's talk iPhone" on Oct. 4 at its Cupertino, California
headquarters, an unusual location for a company that typically
introduces major products at larger venues in San Francisco.
The invitation did not have any other details, and an Apple
spokesman would not provide further information.
"This is the iPhone 5," ThinkEquity analyst Mark McKechnie
said of the event.
The new iPhone would be the first major product launch
under Tim Cook, who took over full-time as chief executive
after co-founder Steve Jobs resigned last month.
It was unclear if Jobs, who is now chairman, will take the
stage at the event.
Though a good product, the current iPhone 4 could use some
improvements, McKechnie said. "We talked about it having a
bigger screen, a dual core processor, and probably integrates
pretty well with the iCloud."
The iPhone -- introduced in 2007 with the touchscreen
template now adopted by its rivals -- remains the gold standard
in the booming smartphone market.
The new model, which some have dubbed the iPhone 5, will
have a bigger touch screen, better antenna and an 8-megapixel
camera, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in
August.
Hon Hai Precision Industries Co Ltd (2317.TW) and Pegatron
Corp (4938.TW) of Taiwan will make the new phone, and have been
told to gear up capacity for up to 45 million units in total,
the source said.
NEW VOICE FEATURES?
Apple launched the iPhone 4 in June 2010 in black 16
gigabyte and 32 gigabyte versions, and added white ones in
April. The company typically refreshes its iPhone lineup during
its developer event in June, but delayed the new model this
year.
Apple sold 20.34 million iPhones in the third quarter ended
June 25, which analysts say helped it vault past Nokia
NOK1V.HE and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) to become the
world's biggest smartphone maker.
Some analysts are expecting another version of the iPhone 4
to be launched along with the next model.
"The new (iPhone) 4 will tackle the prepaid market and the
(iPhone) 5 will have the A5 chip that's in the iPad and be
faster, thinner and possibly with a bigger screen," Colin
Gillis, analyst with BGC Partners said. He cited possible
voice-recognition features as well.
Shares of Apple rose 0.6 percent to $405.66 on Nasdaq early
Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta, Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair
Barr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)