(Corrects last paragraph to say Apple pulled back an update to
iOS 8, not the system itself)
Sept 25 Apple Inc released a workaround
for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who reported a drop in
cellular service and the inability to use the fingerprint
reading Touch ID after downloading the iOS 8.0.1 mobile
operating system.
Apple said it would release iOS 8.0.2 in the next few days
to fix the issue. In the meantime, it offered step-by-step
instructions to reinstall iOS 8 using iTunes. (support.apple.com/kb/HT6487)
The company said users should make sure that they are using
the latest version of iTunes before reinstalling iOS 8.
Apple said its health app would not work in iOS 8 after
these steps, but would be fixed in iOS 8.0.2.
The company pulled the update to iOS 8 system after users
took to microblogging site Twitter to post their complaints.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)