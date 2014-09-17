(Corrects last name in paragraphs 8 and 9 to "Topolsky" from
Sept 17 Bigger is better and Apple Inc
has finally realized that and given iPhone users a product that
may be low on novelty but high on improvements, reviewers wrote.
Most reviewers say that the iPhone 6 is the best smartphone
available or "ever made", while the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus has
been described as a "phablet" that will give competition to
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S line of 'big'
Android phones.
"I think it's a terrific phone. In my view, it's the best
smartphone on the market, when you combine its hardware, all-new
operating system, and the Apple ecosystem whose doors it opens,"
Walt Mossberg wrote of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 in the tech blog
Re/code. (on.recode.net/1yelaOv)
Geoffrey Fowler, who reviewed the phones for the Wall Street
Journal, said Apple has "successfully addressed its size
deficiency." (on.wsj.com/1u5kdBG)
Mossberg said the increase in the screen size is a
"catch-up" feature. But it is seen as a welcome change by
Fowler, who said the iPhone "felt stuck in a bygone era called
2012" before the launch of the bigger phones.
New York Times reviewer Molly Wood appreciated the new
"thinner, flatter and more rounded shapes" of both the phones.
But she pointed out that the sleek look comes at the cost of the
phones feeling "slippery". (nyti.ms/1woWs9r)
The improvements made to the operating system - the iOS 8
software, and that to the camera were given a thumbs up by
reviewers across the board. However, most believed that Apple
could have done more to enhance the battery life of the phones.
Joshua Topolsky, who reviewed the phones for Bloomberg, said
they were faster than their predecessors.
"Apple will tell you that these are the fastest mobile
devices it's ever made, and it wouldn't be lying. These phones
scream," Topolsky wrote. (buswk.co/1u5n4uq)
The new iPhone 6 goes on sale on Sept. 19 in the United
States.
