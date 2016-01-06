(Corrects low price on the day in the second paragraph to $99.87 from $96.96)

Jan 6 Apple Inc shares on Wednesday dropped below $100 for the first time in nearly five months following reports of slowing shipments of its iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

In afternoon trading, the stock briefly traded as low as $99.87, its lowest level since Aug. 24, a day when the entire stock market suffered a brief "flash crash." Apple shares traded as low as $92 that day.

Apple shares have not closed below $100 since Oct. 20, 2014.

The shares were last at $100.08 in late-afternoon trading. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Leslie Adler)