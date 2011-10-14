* Fans in Australia, Japan, Europe start rush to buy iPhone
4S
* iPhone 4S sales a tribute to late Steve Jobs, say fans
* Critics rave about phone's voice control, otherwise no
revolution
* Users report glitches with iOS 5 operating system, iCloud
By Mayumi Negishi and Michelle Martin
TOKYO/LONDON, Oct 14 Apple Inc's new
iPhone went on sale in stores across the globe on Friday,
prompting thousands to queue around city blocks to snap up the
final gadget unveiled during Steve Jobs' life.
Queues wound down the street in Sydney, Tokyo, London, Paris
and Munich as fans gathered to get their hands on the iPhone 4S,
ahead of later store sales in North America.
"I am a fan, a big fan. I want something to remember Steve
Jobs by," said Haruko Shiraishi, waiting patiently with her
Yorkshire terrier Miu Miu at the end of an eight block queue in
Tokyo's smart Ginza shopping district.
The new model looks similar to the previous iPhone 4 but has
an upgraded camera, faster processor and highly regarded
voice-activated software, which allows users to ask questions.
"It's like your own personal secretary," said Shane Gray,
42, in Sydney.
The phone -- introduced just a day before Jobs died -- was
initially dubbed a disappointment because it fell short of being
a revolution in design, but glowing reviews centred around its
"Siri" voice-activated software have helped it set a record pace
in initial, online sales orders.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and his executive team hope the first
device sold without their visionary leader at the helm will
protect them against a growing challenge from the likes of
Samsung Electronics .
The South Korean firm, Apple's arch-rival with smartphones
powered by Google's Android software, expects to
overtake it as the world's biggest smartphone vendor in terms of
units sold in the third quarter. [D:nL3E7L63RB]
"(Jobs) made everything better and the products he released
were thought through in such detail," Duncan Hoare in London
said, after a loud roar greeted the opening of the store.
"It was about the beauty of something and the simplicity."
Apple does not release sales figures on launch day, so
gauging initial sales is difficult. However it took more than 1
million online orders in the first 24 hours after its release,
exceeding the 600,000 for the iPhone 4, though that model was
sold in fewer countries initially.
"Despite the initial disappointment that this wasn't an
iPhone 5, the reality is we're still seeing the usual frenzy
that we've got used to on launch day," analyst Ben Wood at CCS
Insight told Reuters, adding that analysts expect a few million
phones to be sold globally on the first weekend.
Unlike many in Tokyo, shoppers in European cities told
Reuters they wanted the phone because it was a 'lifestyle
choice' and not necessarily a tribute to Jobs.
"I need a new one since my dog destroyed my old 3GS," said
Gaby Wunder-Sambale, 45, shivering in Frankfurt.
Despite the enthusiasm at Apple stores, the launch was
marred somewhat by widespread complaints this week on the
Internet about problems downloading iOS 5 -- the latest version
of Apple's mobile software.
There were also problems with iCloud, Apple's online
communications, media storage and backup service formally
launched on Wednesday, with users reporting glitches such as
losing their email access.
Queues in Paris were smaller than those normally seen at an
iPhone launch, with some fans there wondering if the somewhat
underwhelming launch had put people off, but in London and
elsewhere the queues were as large as ever.
On Regent Street in central London, the queue wound down a
sidestreet and into a park, where Starbucks had a mobile stand
to serve coffee. Of the 40 people to whom Reuters spoke in
London, 13 were switching from other phones.
"This is rubbish," one buyer at a north London store said,
holding his Blackberry after owner Research in Motion
struggled for days to fix an international outage of
its Blackberry email and messaging services.
JOBS SHADOW OVER iPHONE LAUNCH
The vast majority of the iPhone 4S buyers Reuters spoke to
in Sydney, France and Frankfurt were existing Apple customers,
many having bought the original iPhone and subsequent upgrades.
"Since Jobs died, I wanted to make sure I had a new iPhone
with some advantages over the old," said iPhone devotee Mark Du,
concerned about future gadgets without Jobs in charge.
Apple fans in Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt and London made sure
Jobs was part of the iPhone 4S launch, with flower, candle and
photo shrines to the late Apple boss erected outside the stores.
A black and white picture of Jobs in Covent Garden carried the
line "Let's make a dent in the universe".
Underscoring the enthusiasm for the new phone, Japanese
mobile carrier Softbank Corp had to temporarily stop
contract applications after its computer system was overwhelmed
with more requests than it had expected.
Some analysts expect fourth-quarter iPhone shipments to
reach 30 million or more, almost twice as many as a year ago.
Apple's fifth-generation iPhone uses chips from Qualcomm Inc
, Toshiba and a host of smaller semiconductor
companies, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked the
device open on Thursday.
The iPhone -- seen as the gold standard for smartphones --
is Apple's highest-margin product and accounts for 40 percent of
its annual revenue.
Analysts point to several factors in Apple's favor: a $199
price that matches up well with rival devices; availability
promised on more than 100 carriers by the end of 2011, far more
than its predecessors; and glowing reviews.
(Additional reporting by Michael Perry in SYDNEY, Edwin Chan in
LOS ANGELES, Isabel Reynolds in TOKYO, Marie Mawad in PARIS,
Jens Hack in MUNICH, Christoph Steitz in FRANKFURT and Giles
Elgood, Matt Cowan and Kate Holton in LONDON; Editing by Mark
Bendeich, Alex Richardson and Sophie Walker)