UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Apple Inc on Wednesday launched its latest iPod touch gadget at a time when the company is looking to popularize its new music service.
The new iPod features an 8 megapixel iSight camera, FaceTime high-definition camera and also houses Apple-designed A8 chip, which is used in iPhone 6.
The iPod, which will give access to Apple Music, also features fitness tracking M8 motion co-processor.
Apple said the new iPod will go on sale from today and cost $199 for a 16GB model, $249 for 32GB and $299 for 64GB.
The company also launched for the first time a 128GB model for $399.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.