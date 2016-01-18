DUBLIN Jan 18 Staff at Apple's
European headquarters in Ireland were evacuated on Monday while
police searched the premises following a security alert, a
police spokesman said.
The iPhone maker employs 5,000 people in the southern Irish
county of Cork. Police said the evacuation was at the company's
main campus.
"We're assisting in searches with security teams from the
facility as a result of a security alert," the police spokesman
said.
The spokesman said an army bomb disposal team had not been
called to the scene.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)