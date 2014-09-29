* European Commission to provide details on Tuesday
* Formal legal publication follows in a few weeks
* Commission investigations ongoing
* Aims to determine whether deals were illegal state aid
(Adds Fiat, quotes, background)
By Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 European Union regulators will
provide more details on Tuesday of their reasons for launching
in-depth inquiries into tax arrangements reached by Ireland with
Apple and by Luxembourg with a Fiat
subsidiary.
The European Commission has launched a similar investigation
into the Dutch government's tax treatment of Starbucks,
but details of that will be published later, Antoine Colombani,
spokesman for European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia, told reporters.
The EU's competition watchdog announced in June that it was
looking at whether a number of countries' benign tax regimes for
multinational companies, which help to attract investment and
jobs, represent unfair state aid.
"In this case, we have doubts that through tax rulings a
company may have been granted selective treatment, preferential
treatment, compared with what another company under the same
rules, the general rules of the Irish tax system, would have
received," Colombani said, referring to iPhone maker Apple.
The details to be published on Tuesday will explain why the
Commission has doubts, Colombani added.
A U.S. Senate investigation into Apple's tax affairs in 2013
found that the world's largest by market capitalisation had used
Irish-registered businesses that were not tax resident in any
country, thereby sheltering tens of billions of dollars in
profit from tax.
Theoretically, if the Commission ruled that the tax
treatment constituted state aid, Apple could be forced to repay
billions of dollars in tax savings. No fines are levied in state
aid cases.
Some tax lawyers said they doubted whether the Commission
could enforce such a ruling and that it is more likely that
Ireland would be forced to change its light-touch approach to
taxing multinationals, which other European countries say robs
them of tax revenues.
TAX HOLIDAYS
Apple has operated almost tax-free in Ireland since 1980, as
a result of tax holidays and deals given by the government,
executives have said. (reut.rs/1ywycHb).
Apple has denied receiving any selective tax treatment from
the Irish authorities and the Irish government reiterated on
Monday that it is confident it had not breached rules on state
aid. It said it had issued a formal response to the Commission
this month to address concerns and misunderstandings.
The Commission has said it is looking at transfer pricing,
the setting of prices for intra-group transactions. It aims to
determine whether transactions approved by the Irish, Luxembourg
and Dutch tax authorities, which allowed Apple, Fiat and
Starbucks to reduce their tax bills, were selective and thereby
amounted to unfair incentives.
Asked to comment on Monday, Apple reiterated its June
statement saying it had not received any selective treatment
from Irish officials and that it is subject to the same tax laws
as scores of other international companies doing business in
Ireland.
Fiat declined to comment on Monday and Starbucks did not
respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.
Details of the Irish and Luxembourg cases involving Apple
and Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd will be published on the
Commission's website on Tuesday, but no date has been set for
publication of details of the Starbucks case, Colombani said.
A formal notice on the launch of the Irish and Luxembourg
investigations will be published in the EU's Official Journal a
few weeks later and interested parties will have a month from
then to send comments, which the Commission will analyse.
The Commission will not make any findings at this stage and
Colombani could not say how long the investigation would last.
The watchdog made clear that its investigation would not be
affected by the imminent change of personnel at the EU
executive, with Denmark's Margrethe Vestager due to take over
from Almunia when his term ends on Oct. 31.
"Just because I leave office doesn't mean that the
investigation will die," Almunia told reporters in Spain.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in London, Tracy Rucinski
in Madrid and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by David
Goodman)