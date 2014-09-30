* Tax deals with iPhone maker could be illegal state aid
* EU regulator requests income statements of 2 Apple groups
* If proven, Ireland could have to claw back tax from Apple
By Julia Fioretti and Tom Bergin
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 30 The European Union has
accused Ireland of swerving international tax rules by letting
Apple shelter profits worth tens of billions of dollars from
revenue collectors in return for maintaining jobs.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told the
Dublin government in a letter published on Tuesday that tax
deals agreed in 1991 and 2007 amounted to state aid and may have
broken EU laws.
"The Commission is of the opinion that through those rulings
the Irish authorities confer an advantage on Apple," Almunia
wrote in the letter, which was dated June 11.
Apple said it had received no selective treatment.
"We're subject to the same tax laws as the countless other
companies who do business in Ireland," a spokesman said.
An Irish government spokesman referred to previous
statements saying it followed EU rules. When publication of the
letter was flagged on Monday the Irish finance department said
it was confident it had not breached state aid rules and had
responded to the Commission to address "concerns and
misunderstandings."
The Commission said the tax rulings were "reverse
engineered" to ensure that Apple had a minimal Irish bill,
adding that minutes from meetings involving Irish officials
showed that the Irish tax authority did not even attempt to
apply international tax rules in its deals with Apple.
Instead, the company's tax treatment had been "motivated by
employment considerations", the Commission said, citing the
minutes of meetings between Apple representatives and Irish tax
officials.
An Apple spokesman referred to previous statements where the
company denied seeking any "quid pro quo" from Dublin.
The company employs 4000 people at a manufacturing plant in
Cork, south-west Ireland, its only such facility outside of the
United States.
Apple, along with other multinationals, has found its
arrangements scrutinised in recent years as corporate tax
avoidance rose to the top of the political agenda in the United
States and Europe.
Widespread profit shifting by tech giants was referred to by
Britain's finance minister George Osborne on Monday as one of
the problems his government would create new measures to tackle,
and the G20 group of leading economies has also asked the OECD
to review international tax rules.
The EU is also investigating tax deals between coffee chain
Starbucks Corp and the Netherlands and Luxembourg tax rulings
received by a subsidiary of automotive group Fiat.
A COMPLEX STRUCTURE
Apple Inc licences the right to exploit Apple intellectual
property in Europe, Africa and Asia to two Irish-registered
subsidiaries that are not registered for tax in any country at
all, a U.S. Senate investigation revealed last year.
A series of inter-company agreements with contract
manufacturers and other Apple distribution companies ensures
that tens of billions of dollars of profits flow into Apple
Operations Europe (AOE) and Apple Sales International (ASI), the
Senate probe found.
The European Commission is now questioning Irish tax
authority rulings which allowed AOE and ASI to declare combined
annual taxable profits of just 40 to 80 million euros in recent
years.
Those arrangements save Apple - the world's most valuable
corporation - billions of dollars in tax each year, analysts
said.
Under EU rules, if the Commission's suspicion that the tax
treatment amounted to illegal state aid is proven, the company
could be forced to pay that money back to the Irish government.
Apple paid an average tax rate of just 2.5 percent on around
$109 billion of non-U.S. profits in the past five years - a
fraction of Ireland's 12.5 percent tax rate.
Even if the EU deemed an additional 10 percentage points in
tax should have been charged in Ireland on all that money, the
consequent hit of around $10 billion would scarcely dent Apple's
$111 billion offshore cash pile.
But any outcome is highly uncertain and potentially distant.
The EU can take as much as five years to decide on state aid
cases and Ireland could challenge any ruling in the European
Court of Justice.
Apple could also challenge any tax demand in court, said
Neal Todd, corporate tax partner at Berwin Leighton Paisner.
"We're in uncharted water here," Sheila Killian, Assistant
Dean in Accounting & Finance at the University of Limerick,
said.
Some experts think the most likely outcome is that Ireland
would simply be forced to be less accommodating with
multinationals in future.
That could limit its ability to attract international
investment, although the country hopes this could be balanced by
planned OECD tax changes that may handicap low tax competitors,
like Singapore and Switzerland, Killian said.
The Commission also criticised the fact that Apple and
Ireland's 1991 tax agreement had lasted 16 years - far longer
than the five year limit that many other EU countries apply when
issuing rulings about how transactions should be treated for tax
purposes.
One function of that tax agreement was that while revenues
from the sale of Apple's hot products like the iPad soared, the
group's taxable profit in Ireland did not.
An unnamed tax advisor to Apple "confessed that there was no
scientific basis for the figure" that Apple would declare as its
Irish taxable income, the Commission noted, from minutes of
meetings between Irish tax authority officials and the advisor.
The minutes of another meeting say that a tax advisor for
the company stated it was his view that Apple was deliberately
shifting profits into the lightly taxed Irish operation.
