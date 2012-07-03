(Adds details, background)
MILAN, July 3 Apple Inc on Tuesday
disputed an order by Italian regulators that the company must
clearly offer a free two-year warranty on its electronics or
face fines of 300,000 euros ($378,200) and possible temporary
closure of its Italian operations.
Italy's antitrust watchdog AGCM has already fined Apple
divisions some 900,000 euros for failing to offer the free
guarantee, which is obligatory under Italian and European Union
law.
The regulator said Monday that Apple, the maker of the
iPhone and iPad, had not fully complied with the initial request
and threatening the company with new fines.
Apple, which recently lost an Italian court case against the
original regulatory decision, said it had launched a new appeal.
"We have appealed the recent decision of the (Italian) court
as it was, in our view, based upon an incorrect interpretation
of the law," Apple said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We have introduced a number of measures to address the
Italian competition authority concerns and we disagree with
their latest complaint."
On its Italian website, Apple explained it offers a two-year
free guarantee on defects existing at the time of delivery plus
one additional one-year free guarantee covering defects arising
after delivery.
To extend the latter, Apple gives customers the possibility
to buy its AppleCare Protection Plan (APP), valid for two or
three years, depending on the product.
The AGCM, which believes the information offered by Apple is
insufficient, said in its monthly bulletin that Apple was
continuing to adopt unfair commercial practices in Italy. It
said this could eventually lead to the closure of its Italian
operations for up to 30 days.
Apple has 30 days to respond.
The AGCM alleged the information provided by Apple about an
extra guarantee plan encourages customers to buy the APP service
without clearly explaining that the company is obliged to offer
a two-year free warranty.
