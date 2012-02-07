TORONTO Feb 7 Rogers Communications and BCE are in talks to become Canadian launch partners for Apple Inc.'s much-hyped iTV, which promises to turn conventional television sets into giant iPads, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

While the product remains cloaked in secrecy, Apple has approached the two Canadian telecom giants as it pursues potential partnerships for iTV, according to a report in the Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources.

"They're not closed to doing it with one or doing it with two," said one source who is familiar with the talks. "They're looking for a partner. They're looking for someone with wireless and broadband capabilities."

Another source, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Rogers and BCE, parent of Bell Canada, already have the product in their labs.

Spokespersons for all three companies were not immediately able to comment on the report. (Reporting By Toronto Equities Team)