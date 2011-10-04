TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's second-largest mobile phone carrier, KDDI , will sell Apple's new iPhone, the California-based company said at a presentation for the iPhone 4S.

The plan for the new smartphone, which will go on sale starting on Oct. 14, will end rival carrier Softbank's reign as the sole Japanese provider of the hugely popular gadget. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Writing by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)