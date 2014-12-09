TOKYO Dec 9 Apple Inc will build a large research and development facility in Japan, Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said on Tuesday, local media reported.

"Apple has decided it undertake cutting-edge R&D in Japan," Jiji news service quoted Abe as saying in a campaign speech outside of Tokyo ahead of a general election on Sunday. "It will be formally announced soon."

Abe said the facility will be on par with Apple's biggest R&D centres in Asia, Jiji and Kyodo news said, without offering any further detail.

Apple Japan could not be immediately reached for comment.

