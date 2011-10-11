The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
By Lou Carlozo
NEW YORK Oct 11 When rock stars die, any
trinket connected to their history soars in value. And
certainly, Steve Jobs was the tech equivalent of a John Lennon
or Jimi Hendrix.
But the death of the Apple (AAPL.O) co-founder last week
had no such effect on Apple collectibles, from still-working
1980s computers to floppy disc sets (see
link.reuters.com/jac44s for more info).
Instead, the flood of media coverage has spawned a tsunami
of iJunk with very few takers, while prices for bona-fide Apple
treasures have remained pretty much where they stood a month
ago.
The big losers: "Steve Jobs Apple R.I.P." t-shirts, which
have flat-lined sales-wise even though they are available on
eBay (EBAY.O) in 15 colors and sizes from S to XXL at the most
un-Apple-like price point of $7.98 plus $4.98 shipping.
Nor did hyperbole help; Jobs shirts with the tag "iGod"
proved downright mortal, with little sales action. And what
would Jobs, an innovator in minimalist design, think of the
cheesy-looking bobbleheads of him at $44.99?
On the vintage side, auction bays generated scarcely more
heat. An Apple 2e from 1982, complete with original
green-screen monitor, had fielded just one bid at $50. Maybe
the missing "delete" key had something to do with it.
A "Macintosh" poster with Picasso-like line graphics, made
to promote the first Mac in 1984, is still up grabs for $500.
One seller from Mount Vernon, New York, sought a starting
bid of $1,500 for a still-working Apple Lisa computer from
1984, with a Buy It Now price of $4,000. As of Tuesday
afternoon, that price had dropped 25 percent, to $3,000.
Tom Slater, director of Americana auctions at Heritage
Auctions in Dallas, Texas, said the future price of any
Jobs-related collectibles will depend more on its condition
than any correlation to his death.
"If you have a newspaper with a cover story about the
sinking of the Titanic that's separating along fold lines and
crumbles to the touch, it would not have much value," Slater
said. "But a copy in nice condition would be very
collectible."
Obscurity also helps, though the Apple trinket in and of
itself must have collector's cache.
So the only known wiring harness from Jobs' first Apple
office, as an example, might not fetch much: Who cares? But a
computer from Apple's infancy that's out-of-the-box new and
still working? Now you're talking, especially if you have all
the instruction manuals and shipping trinkets (giveaway
stickers, for example) that collectors call "case candy."
Which brings us back to that Lisa computer on eBay, coveted
by Apple collectors such as Mikki Barry not just because of its
rarity but because Lisa was also the name of Jobs' oldest
daughter.
"Steve gave it such a personal name, from his daughter
Lisa," said Barry, director of contracts at SNVC, an IT
solutions firm in Fairfax, Virginia.
"It was amusing that Apple reverse-engineered the name into
'Local Integrated Software Architecture,'" she added, noting it
spawned some cheeky parodies, including "Let's Invent Some
Acronym" and 'Lisa: Invented Stupid Acronym."
Barry didn't set out to become an Apple collector when she
started buying machines such as the PowerBook Duo or Apple's
Xserve. But she didn't get rid of them either, and today owns
about a dozen, including a 20th anniversary Mac from 1997 that
still runs and connects to the Internet.
"We were so Mac crazy that I co-founded the first
commercial Internet applications company on the Mac platform,
InterCon Systems Corp. in 1988," Barry said proudly. She
partnered with her ex-husband on that project, proving that
Apple love transcends the plain old interpersonal kind.
While others might see junky old machines, Barry and her
ilk see the first expressions of a tech pioneer and one who
carried himself more like an artist.
So yes, that Lisa looks tempting but Barry plans to hold
off. As she sums it, the Jobs philosophy of mixing tech, art
and play -- which devotees call "The Apple Way" -- so far
appears untouched by his passing.
And that, she says, is where the real value lies.
"There is no need to rush out and buy more collectibles,"
she says, "because Apple will keep making better and better
toys."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)