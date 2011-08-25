Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs, in a stunning move on Wednesday, resigned as chief executive of Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ), the technology giant he co-founded in a garage.

The following is a selection of stories:

------------------------------------------------------ > Apple's Jobs resigns, Cook becomes CEO [ID:NN1E77N22S] > INSTANT VIEW on Jobs' departure [ID:nN1E77N21P] > TEXT-Jobs' letter to the board [ID:nN1E77N22L] > FACTBOX

Apple's history and milestones [ID:nN1E77N241]

GRAPHICS > Major product launches: link.reuters.com/fet38r > Cook's impact at Apple: r.reuters.com/vuq28r (Compiled by New York Company News desk, 646-223-6200)