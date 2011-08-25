NEW YORK Aug 24 Steve Jobs, who stepped down as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) chief executive on Wednesday, spent all day at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters, meeting with the board and his top team, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Jobs, a pancreatic cancer survivor, plans to be active in his new role as chairman of Apple's board, the source said.

Jobs issued a brief statement earlier saying he could no longer fulfill the duties of CEO and was passing the reins to Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook. (Writing by Martinne Geller; Editing by Gary Hill)