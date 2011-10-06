CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 6 News of the death of Apple's iconic leader, Steve Jobs, made it to the International Space Station, where a trio of astronauts are living, working -- and listening to music on iPods.

"In every generation there are great thinkers and people that have the vision of what can be and then have the energy, the skill and the genius to make it happen," space station commander Mike Fossum said during an in-flight interview on Thursday.

"Steve Jobs is definitely one of those rare individuals and the world's gonna miss him a lot," Fossum said from the research station orbiting 225 miles (360 km) above the Earth.

Jobs, 56, died on Wednesday after a long battle with a rare type of pancreatic cancer. He had resigned as Apple's (AAPL.O) chief executive in August.

