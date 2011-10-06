NEW YORK Oct 5 For the people's obituary of
Steve Jobs, look on Twitter.
The death of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) visionary leader prompted
an outpouring by Apple fans and customers that appeared to
dwarf any news ever chronicled on the micro-blogging site.
Twitter users from around the world contributed eulogies of
140 characters or less, supplementing obituaries from nearly
every major media outlet.
Whether it was a direct quotation on the musings of Jobs or
a misquote with the message intact, thousands of people, if not
more, used Jobs' own words to philosophize on death.
"No one wants to die. Even people who want to go to heaven
don't want to die to get there & yet it is the destination we
all share-Steve Jobs," quoted @SeanABennett on the site.
"Proud to share the same beliefs as steve jobs-follow ur
heart&intuition, dream big, love what u do&stay driven.don't
let anything stop u," wrote @MarissaNemes, using Twitter's
abbreviated argot to fit the Tweet into the limited space.
Others quoted U.S. President Barack Obama, who testified to
Jobs' role in building the world's biggest technology empire
that brought people the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and
iPad.
"There may be no greater tribute to Steve's success than
the fact that much of the world learned of his passing on a
device he invented," Obama said.
Tweets came from all corners of the world, celebrating
Jobs' sleek designs.
"I have been in love with the world Steve Jobs made ever
since my first Apple Mac. He was one of the great architects of
the real. RIP," wrote Salman Rushdie, the Indian author of "The
Satanic Verses" and the Booker Prize-winning "Midnight's
Children."
Multiple Twitter users reported seeing the dreaded "Fail
Whale," an image of a sperm whale that means Twitter was not
able to handle the amount of messages it received.
Though this happens in many major news events, the amount
of 140-character eulogies to Jobs appeared to dwarf many of
those incidents.
"You know that somebody important has died when you keep
getting the #FailWhale," wrote Mike Shaw, or "@zax2000" on
Twitter. "It's the new measure of somebody's influence."
Shortly after the news of Jobs' death, "RIP Steve Jobs" was
the top trending topic on Twitter in the San Francisco and New
York regions.
As with many big events on Twitter, the love and respect
sometimes moved into the realm of the odd and sarcastic.
"You left your mark on our desks, on our ears & in our
hands," wrote @darrenrovell, while @_UncleSam replied, "Funny
you're tweeting from a blackberry," a device made by Apple
competitor Research in Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O.
The deluge of praise at times crested into realms of
questionable taste. @supreetkay wrote, "Apparently an apple a
day couldn't keep the doctor away," followed by "#isad."
