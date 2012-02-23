* Migrant workers scramble for Foxconn jobs
* Workers say Foxconn pay rise offset in part by trimmed
benefits
* Foxconn wage hike impact on profits minimal-analyst
* Conditions still hard at Foxconn despite labour probe
By James Pomfret
LONGHUA, China, Feb 23 Apple's top
manufacturer in China, Foxconn Technology, is having no problems
luring fresh workers to churn out ever more gadgets, despite the
firm's reputation as a tough employer that has put it under a
thorough probe into its labour practices.
On a smoggy day in a gritty industrial suburb of Shenzhen,
thousands of job seekers, many migrant workers from the
countryside, massed outside the north gate of Foxconn's
gargantuan factory at Longhua, taking part in an epic
recruitment drive to supply factory hands to meet relentless
production quotas for iPhones and iPads globally.
As police sealed off roads in the area, recruiters lined up
the young men in ranks, peppering them with questions before
shepherding small groups into a building to register and undergo
physical and psychometric tests.
"As you can see, everyone wants a job here," said Wang
Jintao, a 19-year-old from central Hubei province. "I've been
coming here every day for two weeks now. Perhaps today will be
my lucky day."
The thousands of migrants now flocking daily to Foxconn's
recruitment centre at Longhua is a sharp contrast to other
smaller factories in southern China that have competed viciously
to find workers since the Lunar New Year holidays in late
January.
Despite the publicity generated by a spate of worker
suicides in 2009 that exposed a strict, militaristic production
line culture, Foxconn is viewed by many workers as a
tough but rigorously organised and fair employer in the harsh
industrial landsape of the Pearl River Delta.
"The facilities are first-class; the physical conditions are
way, way above average of the norm," Auret van Heerden,
president of the Fair Labor Association (FLA) told Reuters in an
interview on Feb. 15. In comments to Bloomberg a few
days later , Van Heerden appeared to take a less rosy
perspective on Foxconn, saying it had "tons of issues" to
address.
The Washington D.C.-based FLA is currently carrying out an
Apple-sanctioned extensive study of work conditions at Apple's
top eight suppliers in China, including Foxconn, the world's
largest manufacturer with close to 1.2 million workers in China
alone.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has described the probe as an
"unprecedented" audit to mitigate longstanding criticism of the
maltreatment of workers at some suppliers.
Working conditions at Foxconn, whose flagship unit is
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries group, have in
particular been a constant thorn in the company's side.
"NO TIME TO BREATHE"
Hu Baoqiang, a young migrant worker who assembled iPhone 4s
at Foxconn's sister industrial plant at nearby Guanlan, said the
line pressure was suffocating in his small task of placing metal
covers over chips at a rate of some 1,000 phones an hour.
"It wasn't a very difficult job but you had to keep doing it
without rest. It felt like there wasn't even time to breathe,"
he said outside the Foxconn gates, as other workers crowded
around, nodding in agreement. "The supervisors are always
watching you. The pressure was very great."
Even so, Hu was looking for work at Foxconn in Longhua.
While Foxconn has put a positive spin on news it was raising
wages of its Chinese workers by 16-25 percent from this month,
many workers at the Longhua plant said management had
simultaneously imposed fees for once-free dormitory rooms and
food, eroding their take-home pay. China has set a target for at
least 13 percent growth in wages until 2015, as gnawing
inflation for consumer goods and food further corrodes blue
collar savings.
"The pay rise is useless," said another worker surnamed
Xiang. "We just pay more for other things."
In a Feb. 17 statement announcing the wage increase, Foxconn
said: "As a top manufacturing company in China, the basic salary
of junior workers in all of Foxconn's China factories is already
far higher than the minimum wage set by all local governments."
Analysts such as Feng Yu of Sinolink say the impact of the
wage rise on Foxconn's profits was unlikely to be significant,
with wages only representing around 10 percent of the production
costs of high value-added technology manufacturers. Foxconn's
moves inland to tap lower labour costs had helped.
The average monthly wage of China's 158 million migrant
workers in 2011 surged 21.2 percent from 2010 to 2,049 yuan,
with wages higher in the more developed coastal areas like
Guangdong.
At Longhua, an electronic board outside Foxconn's
recruitment centre advertised the basic wage of an ordinary
worker in Shenzhen at 1,800 yuan ($290) per month. Recruiters
briefing candidates on the streets, however, said factories in
northern China like Taiyuan would only make 1,550 yuan a month.
Compal, a contract PC maker for clients like Dell, Acer,
Toshiba and Hewlett Packard, said it adjusted salaries each year
and the current base salary at its facilities in Kunshan, near
Shanghai, was 1,200 to 1,300 yuan. Wintek, which supplies touch
panels to Apple, Nokia and HTC, also said it paid above the
minimum wage of the provinces in which it operates.
Despite the criticism Foxconn has faced, for many it is
still a dream factory job, more stable and with wages, career
prospects and living conditions superior to many smaller plants,
which have struggled with rising costs and dwindling orders from
Western consumers amid continued global economic uncertainty,
particularly in Europe.
"The suicides were bad," said Liu Fanghua, a 23-year-old job
hopeful from Wuhan. "There's pressure but it's just a state of
mind. And if things get bad we can always just quit."
