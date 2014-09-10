(Corrects syntax in paragraph 15)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Apple Inc's move
into mobile payments, announced on Tuesday with the launch of
its new iPhone 6 phones and the Apple Watch, is expected to give
a boost to the wireless technology behind it, called near-field
communications (NFC), analysts and makers of the technology say.
All the new Apple devices will come equipped to operate its
new payments service "Apple Pay", which launches in the United
States next month and allows users to pay for items in stores by
tapping their phone on contactless card payment terminals
instead of the underlying credit or debit card.
For Apple Pay to work the new devices come with a "secure
element" chip and a near-field communications, or NFC, antenna.
The NFC segment is dominated by NXP Semiconductors,
which invented the technology with Sony. Qualcomm
, Broadcom, MediaTek and ST
Microelectronics are its main competitors.
"NXP Semiconductors definitely will be happy with this
development," said Juniper analyst Windsor Holden.
Shares in NXP Semiconductors have been hovering around
all-time highs in anticipation of Apple's move into mobile
payment.
Asked whether NXP supplies Apple with its NFC chips for the
new iPhone, the company declined to comment. Apple suppliers are
sworn to secrecy.
NFC technology has been around for more than a decade but so
far hasn't taken off widely, even though it is seen as a safe
method of making mobile payments, as the wireless technology
only works when two devices are brought close together, which
makes interference or eavesdropping from outside almost
impossible.
With Apple Pay an additional layer of security is provided
with use of the iPhone device protected by Apple's Touch ID
fingerprint scanner.
But retailers have been reluctant to invest in the necessary
scanning and tagging infrastructure, limiting its scope to
small-scale ventures like one between Starbucks, Orange
, Samsung and Barclays in Britain.
HALO EFFECT
Analysts at Gartner estimate the value of mobile payments
with NFC will rise to almost $22 billion by 2016 - still less
than 5 percent of a global payments market dominated by SMS text
messaging - from less than $5 billion last year.
One of the niches where it has been successful is in gaming,
where for instance Activision Blizzard uses it to
connect physical action figures to consoles like Microsoft's
Xbox, Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo's Wii.
Juniper's Holden expects that Apple will now introduce
mobile payments to a wider audience, creating a "halo effect".
Google's NFC-based mobile payment system, Google
Wallet, was also expected to give a crucial boost to the market
when it was introduced in 2011.
But with Apple Pay's first use made easier, if desired, by
connection to what it says amounts to "hundreds of millions" of
credit and debit cards already stored in users' iTunes accounts,
along with its partnerships with household retail names in the
United States like McDonald's, Disney and
Walgreen, who are needed to provide the payment
terminals, Apple may succeed where others have failed, said
analysts.
"If consumers start using NFC for proximity payments then
merchants will be more prepared to invest in it, a key factor
that has held NFC back," said analyst Eden Zoller at Ovum.
Holden expects the segment "if not to soar, then at least to
take to the air, rather than just flap around rather pitiably as
was the case in previous years".
Germany's Wirecard, which makes electronic payment
technology, said on Wednesday it saw the Apple Pay announcement
as a strong additional push for mobile payments and NFC.
But analysts at Warburg Research cautioned that it may take
a while in certain large markets like Germany, where only about
30,000 out of a total of 800,000 retail payment points can take
NFC payments.
"It will take some time before penetration in Germany is
substantially increased," said analyst Jochen Reichert, who has
a "buy" rating on shares in Wirecard.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)