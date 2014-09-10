Sept 10 The addition of a mobile payments
service to Apple Inc's next iPhone could help to boost
sales of the larger-screen phones and claw back market share
lost to mobiles running on Google Inc's Android
platform.
At least six brokerages raised their price target on Apple's
stock by as much as $16 to a high of $116 on Wednesday, a day
after the launch of the iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch - the first
new product introduced by Chief Executive Tim Cook.
Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster said the "star of the
show" was Apple Pay - the company's new wireless payment system.
It will allow iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users to pay for a burger
at McDonald's Corp or groceries at Whole Foods Market
Inc at the tap of a button, using their American Express
Co, Visa Inc or Mastercard Inc bank cards.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Motorola Mobility
and others include similar wireless technology in many Android
smartphones. But with payment systems such as Google's Wallet
failing to catch on, the technology is not standard in handsets.
"On the mobile payments front, we believe the company made a
major breakthrough and cracked an important and vexing issue
that has plagued the industry for several years regarding
customer ownership," William Blair analysts wrote in a note.
Cook, who took over as CEO from Steve Jobs in 2011, has been
under pressure to launch new services and come up with
larger-screen phones to counter Samsung's popular Galaxy Note
phablets.
Worldwide market share of iPhones, which contribute more
than half of Apple's revenue, slipped to 11.7 percent for the
quarter ended June from 13 percent a year earlier, according to
research firm IDC. (bit.ly/Vqxmts)
"Apple Pay is a feature that should help sell Apple products
and provide some small help to the bottom line," BMO Capital
Markets analysts said.
Apple Watch, the company's first new product since the iPad,
is tethered to the iPhone 6 models. Starting at $349, it will
receive phone calls and messages, play music and serve as a
digital wallet to pay for goods.
The watch, which will go on sale in the United States next
year, has received mixed reactions. Fashion commentators like
its clean aesthetic, while some tech writers pointed out Apple's
silence over battery life.
Sony Corp, Samsung, LG Electronics Inc
and Qualcomm Inc have launched smartwatches based on
Google's Android Wear, without great success.
Apple shares were trading down 0.6 percent at $97.45 in
premarket trading. They closed down 0.38 percent at $97.99 on
the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by
Robin Paxton)