Nov 11 Apple Inc was ordered to face a
U.S. federal lawsuit claiming it failed to tell consumers that
its messaging system would block them from receiving text
messages if they switched to Android-based smartphones from
iPhones.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California said
Apple must face plaintiff Adrienne Moore's claim that the
message blocking interfered with her contract with Verizon
Wireless for wireless service, which she kept after
switching in April to a Samsung Galaxy S5 from an
iPhone 4.
Moore, who seeks class-action status and unspecified
damages, claimed that Apple failed to disclose how its iOS 5
software operating system would obstruct the delivery of
"countless" messages from other Apple device users if iPhone
users switched to non-Apple devices.
In a Monday night decision, Koh said Moore deserved a chance
to show Apple disrupted her wireless service contract and
violated a California unfair competition law, by blocking
messages meant for her.
"Plaintiff does not have to allege an absolute right to
receive every text message in order to allege that Apple's
intentional acts have caused an actual breach or disruption of
the contractual relationship," Koh wrote.
The judge also dismissed some claims tied to another
California consumer protection law.
Apple did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for
comment. Roy Katriel, a lawyer for Moore, did not immediately
respond to similar requests.
In court papers, Apple said it never claimed that its
iMessage service and Messages application, which ran with iOS 5,
would recognize when iPhone users switched to rival devices.
"Apple takes customer satisfaction extremely seriously, but
the law does not provide a remedy when, as here, technology
simply does not function as plaintiff subjectively believes it
should," the Cupertino, California-based company said.
For its fiscal year ended Sept. 27, Apple reported sales of
169.2 million iPhones.
Apple now has an online tool, (here),
to help people who switch to non-Apple smartphones retrieve
messages from iPhone users.
The case is Moore et al v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 14-02269.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)