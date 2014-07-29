BRIEF-Servisfirst Bancshares increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 pct
* Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent
July 29 Apple Inc said it updated its MacBook Pro line of laptops with a high-resolution Retina display, faster processors and higher memory for a starting price of $1,299.
The world's largest technology company also lowered the price of its older 13-inch MacBook Pro by $100 to $1,099.
Apple shares were up marginally in premarket trading on Tuesday, after closing at $99.02 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent
March 20 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund -
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc announces executive appointments