May 8 Apple Inc's head of North America sales, Zane Rowe, will leave the company and will be replaced by Doug Beck, who oversees sales in Japan and Korea.

"Doug Beck has done a great job helping to grow Apple's business in Japan and Korea. His role is expanding to include North America sales as well," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said in an email.

Rowe joined Apple in 2012 from United Continental, where he was the chief financial officer.

The reason for Rowe's departure, which comes just weeks after Angela Ahrendts took over as head of retail and online stores, was not known.

Rowe did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Huguet did not provide details on Rowe's exit or when Beck would take over.

Beck has overseen Apple in Japan, which has been one of the company's fastest-growing markets for the iPhone, where business got a boost from the recent inclusion of NTT Docomo Inc as a carrier partner.

Rowe's departure follows the exit of Katie Cotton, Apple's head of worldwide communications, who was leaving the company after 18 years to spend more time with her children. (Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)