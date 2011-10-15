(Adds sourcing, details)
Oct 14 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder and
technology visionary Steve Jobs will be memorialized at a
private service at Stanford University on Sunday, a source with
knowledge of the event said.
Those invited to the closed service for the industry icon
-- who died last week after a years-long battle with pancreatic
cancer -- include industry bigwigs and others closest to Jobs,
the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing several of the
invitees.
The event is separate from an Oct. 19 celebration that
Apple plans for all its employees at its Cupertino campus. An
Apple spokesman would only confirm a private service, without
elaborating.
According to the invitation, guests have been asked to RSVP
to Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization founded by
Jobs' wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, the Journal reported.
