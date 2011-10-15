(Adds sourcing, details)

Oct 14 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder and technology visionary Steve Jobs will be memorialized at a private service at Stanford University on Sunday, a source with knowledge of the event said.

Those invited to the closed service for the industry icon -- who died last week after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer -- include industry bigwigs and others closest to Jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing several of the invitees.

The event is separate from an Oct. 19 celebration that Apple plans for all its employees at its Cupertino campus. An Apple spokesman would only confirm a private service, without elaborating.

According to the invitation, guests have been asked to RSVP to Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization founded by Jobs' wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, the Journal reported.