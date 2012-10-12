* Smaller tablet would be new segment for Apple
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 Apple Inc will
host an event on Oct. 23 where it is expected to unveil a
smaller iPad that will take on the less expensive devices
offered by Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc, a
source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Wall Street analysts have predicted for months that Apple
was planning a smaller, less costly version of its popular iPad
to take on cheaper competing devices, a move that analysts say
might hurt its margins, but prevent its rivals from dominating
an increasingly important computing segment.
The source did not specify what the product would be and an
Apple spokesman declined to comment, but tech blog AllThingsD
reported earlier on Friday that Apple would launch the mini iPad
at the event. The device is expected by many experts to have a
screen between 7 and 8 inches (18-20 cm).
A smaller iPad will directly compete with e-commerce company
Amazon's Kindle Fire HD tablet and Google's Nexus 7. Both
devices have 7-inch screens and sell for $199. The first Kindle
Fire, launched last year, grabbed about a fifth of the U.S.
tablet market.
The consumer device company is gearing up to unveil a new
product at a major Oct. 23 event, said the source, who declined
to be named, only days before Microsoft Corp unveils
Windows 8 and its new Surface tablet on Oct. 26.
The Nexus 7, manufactured by Asustek Computer Inc,
has also seen a successful start, with the tablet selling out
soon after launch.
One Wall Street analyst said he had seen the smaller tablet,
dubbed iPad mini by the media, while visiting component
suppliers in Asia.
"We actually had the opportunity to play with a pilot iPad
Mini used by one of the vendors," Topeka Capital analyst Brian
White said. "This 7.85-inch iPad Mini fit our hands like a glove
and we were easily able to tuck the device in our sport coat,
offering consumers a more mobile iPad experience for certain use
cases."
Apple events are typically among the most-watched items on
the industry calendar, monitored by consumers and technology
investors alike. The event in two weeks, however, comes at a
time of volatility for the popular technology stock.
Apple shares closed up 0.25 percent at $629.714 on the
Nasdaq market, barely recouping significant losses suffered over
the past three weeks as investors cashed out after it touched an
all-time high of $705.07 on Sept. 21.
While the stock is up 55 percent this year, it is currently
down 10 percent from its record high. Wall Street analysts have
cited concerns about disruptions of iPhone supplies after a riot
in September at one of the plants operated by its main contract
manufacturer, Foxconn Technology, and sharp criticism from
consumers about errors in its Maps service.
MARGIN RISK?
Apple's fiscal fourth quarter financial results are
scheduled to be released on Oct. 25, two days after the event,
offering analysts a rare opportunity to grill executives about a
new product just after details are made public.
A smaller iPad could be a risk to Apple's industry-leading
margins, given that neither Amazon nor Google has been known to
make much money from the smaller tablets.
Amazon's first Kindle Fire just about breaks even, according
to IHS iSupply estimates. But the internet retailer sells a lot
of content - music, books - through the Kindle line.
Google has said that its $199 Nexus 7 is being sold at cost
and has no profit margin.
Apple earned gross margins of 23 percent to 32 percent on
its U.S. iPad sales between October 2010 and the end of March
2012, a court filing by Apple in a recent patent trial against
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd revealed in July. The
company's margins on U.S. iPhone sales are almost double those
of the iPad, averaging between 49 percent and 58 percent.
Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu said that, if Apple prices the
smaller tablet between $299 to $349, it could maintain the
current margins.
"The biggest cost in a tablet is the display," he said. "On
a mini, the display will be a bit cheaper.
If the tablet is priced below $299, Apple could still
maintain a decent margin if it offers 8 GB of storage instead of
the minimum 16 GB storage it has in the current iPad, Wu added.
A mini version of the iPad marks a departure for the company
that now has just one 9.7-inch iPad, although it does come with
various storage options and starts at $499.
Late Apple founder Steve Jobs famously derided the 7-inch
screen as unwieldy for tablet applications, saying the devices
should come with sandpaper so that users can file down their
fingers to use them.
But an internal email revealed during the patent trial
showed that Internet chief Eddy Cue argued there was a market
for a 7-inch tablet and that Apple should have one. The email,
sent in early 2011 to top Apple executives, said Jobs had warmed
up to the idea.
Struggling Silicon Valley technology icon Hewlett Packard Co
was among the first to show, albeit unwittingly, that
there was indeed a healthy market for cheap tablets. Sales of
the TouchPad took off after the company slashed the price to $99
from $399 and $499 after deciding to kill the product.
