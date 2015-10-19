(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Apple Inc's
aggressive recruitment of auto experts as it explores building a
car has left a promising, if financially troubled, electric
motorcycle startup in the dust.
Mission Motors, whose sleek electric bikes drew comparisons
to Tesla's cars, ceased operations in May after losing some of
its top engineering talent to Apple, according to sources close
to Mission.
Although it has never openly acknowledged it is looking into
building an electric car, Apple has recruited dozens of auto
experts, many from car makers like Ford or Mercedes-Benz, which
shrugged off the departures.
As tech giants vie to define the future of personal
transportation, dangling higher salaries and a more secure
future, the defections can be devastating for startups, industry
insiders said.
Some close to Mission Motors said it had reached a point of
no return by last fall, when departures to Apple, and other
companies, accelerated after a long struggle to find funding and
a sound business model.
But former Chief Executive Derek Kaufman thinks the company
could have carried on if it had not lost key employees,
undermining efforts to raise funding.
"Mission had a great group of engineers, specifically
electric drive expertise," Kaufman said. "Apple knew that - they
wanted it, and they went and got it."
A spokesman for Apple declined to comment for this story.
Kaufman said Apple recruiters began circling Mission as it
was trying to raise a crucial round of funding last autumn.
An investor who had committed to the round backed out after
two key engineers joined Apple, he said, and more employees
followed in the coming months.
San Francisco-based Mission is not the first to run up
against Apple's auto ambitions. Tesla Motors Inc CEO
Elon Musk has publicly chided the iPhone maker for trying to
poach engineers.
In February, electric-car battery maker A123 Systems sued
Apple for recruiting some of its top engineers, claiming it had
been forced to abandon key projects. A123 and Apple later
settled on undisclosed terms.
With a research and development team of several hundred,
A123 could weather the departures, CEO Jason Forcier said. But a
small startup could be crippled, he noted.
"The competition for engineers is as stiff as I've ever seen
it, and I've been in this game for 25 years now," he said.
That was illustrated earlier this year when ride-hailing app
Uber snatched as many as 50 people away from Carnegie Mellon
University's robotics lab, according to media reports, to help
it build a self-driving car.
And amid tepid interest from investors in clean tech,
startups rarely raise the money they need to compete, Forcier
said.
"We put $1 billion into A123," he said. "Startups get $10
million to $20 million - it's nothing."
Mission raised about $14 million, according to investment
database CrunchBase.
Scot Harden, a vice president at electric bike maker Zero
Motorcycles, said his company has not suffered any defections to
Apple thanks to a stable base of investors.
"You have to have investors behind you who really see that
future," he said.
MISSION'S WOES
Apple never tried to acquire Mission Motors, Kaufman said.
But the engineering team, specializing in hardware and software
for electric drive systems, including algorithms for battery
charging and cooling, offered Apple a range of expertise to draw
from.
At least two Mission employees joined Apple in 2012,
according to LinkedIn profiles. Over the past year, people with
knowledge of Mission estimate about a half dozen engineers moved
to Apple.
Other employees also joined companies such as Tesla and
Harley-Davidson, but Apple grabbed the largest share, they
added.
The hires include Nancy Sun, Mission's vice president of
electrical engineering, Mark Sherwood, director of power train
systems engineering, and Eyal Cohen, vice president of software
and electrical engineering.
Sherwood declined to comment. Cohen and Sun did not respond
to requests for comment.
From its founding in 2007, Mission attracted engineers
driven to build a world-class electric motorcycle. The company
made headlines as it unveiled its prototype: an angular,
modernist racing machine that hit 150 miles (240 km) per hour in
tests, a record for electric bikes.
"It was the best bike I've ever thrown a leg over," former
Mission employee Jeremy Cleland said.
But Mission was perpetually on the verge of running out of
money, people with knowledge of the matter said.
In 2010, the company began focusing on making software and
components for electric vehicles for other firms, hoping to
generate revenue to support the motorcycle project.
A separate company, Mission Motorcycles, was formed in 2013
to sell the bike, but it plans to file for bankruptcy, CEO Mark
Seeger wrote in court papers in September.
Mission Motors had no more luck with its new third-party
business model. Although it struck deals with Harley-Davidson
and others, the contracts were not lucrative.
Infield Capital, the largest investor which now controls the
company, is in talks with parties which may be interested in
acquiring the remaining Mission Motors assets, including designs
for components and software, a patent portfolio, and a battery
lab, said Bill Perry, a venture adviser at the firm.
Mission's prized bike never reached consumers. But former
employees now hold key roles in Silicon Valley's auto efforts.
They include Seth LaForge, an engineer on Google's
self-driving car project, and Jon Wagner, Tesla's director of
battery engineering - an impressive tally for a company that
never numbered more than about 50 employees.
"The Apples, the Googles and the Teslas really benefited
from the education that those engineers were given at Mission,"
one industry executive said.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and
Bill Rigby)