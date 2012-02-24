Feb 24 Apple Inc has been forced
to de-activate "push" notification features for mobile users of
its iCloud and MobileMe services in Germany, after an injunction
was issued in favor of rival Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
.
Customers using push services -- which automatically inform
users about new messages on iPhones, iPods or iPads -- will now
not be able to use them within the borders of Germany, Apple
said on its German support website.
However, users can get around that suspension of push
services by adjusting their settings so that devices download
new email at regular intervals, it added.
Apple said its push email service on Mac deskops, laptops
and the Internet is not affected.
Apple and Motorola -- which Google Inc is in the
process of acquiring -- are engaged in global patent litigation,
part of a broader legal fight over the smartphone market, with
billions of dollars at stake.
A court in Mannheim three weeks ago granted a permanent
injunction against the push-email service of Apple's iCloud, and
any devices that can access it.
According to patent expert Florian Mueller, Motorola sent
Apple an enforcement letter demanding compliance with the patent
injunction.
Mueller said on his widely watched blog, Foss Patents, that
the "Motorola patent at issue in that litigation harks back to
the time of pagers, a predecessor of text messages."
"Apple believes this patent is invalid and is appealing the
decision," the company said on the website.
The same court ruled in December that Apple Sales
International -- the company's European sales subsidiary in
Cork, Ireland -- must stop selling or distributing mobile
devices that infringe upon certain Motorola cellular
communications patents.
That forced Apple to briefly halt the sale of the iPhone 3G
and 4 models and some iPads on its German online store. Apple
was cleared to resume selling the older models via its online
store on Feb. 3.
