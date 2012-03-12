By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Apple Inc
and Motorola Mobility held talks on a cross-licensing
deal to settle smartphone patent infringement lawsuits, a move
that could have benefited all of the companies that use
Google's Android software, according to the European
Union.
The two companies also discussed the "scope of any potential
settlement" following Motorola's sale to Google during the
negotiations held in late 2011, a document on EU's website said.
The document, published on Friday, provided details of EU's
regulatory review of Google's decision to buy Motorola.
Spokeswomen for Apple and Motorola couldn't be immediately
reached for comment.
Apple and Motorola -- which Google is in the process of
acquiring for $12.5 billion -- are engaged in global patent
litigation, part of a broader legal fight over the smartphone
market, with billions of dollars at stake.
Both the companies have sued each other in United States and
Germany, among other markets.
Apple scored a legal win over rival Motorola last month
Holdings when a German court said it could no longer ask Apple
to halt sales of iPhone and iPad devices for now.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Bernard Orr)