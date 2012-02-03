FRANKFURT Feb 3 Apple Inc
stopped offering older models of its iPhone and 3G-based iPads
at its German online store on Friday in a response to an
injunction won by Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc in
December.
"While some iPad and iPhone models are not available
through Apple's online store in Germany right now, customers
should have no problem finding them at one of our retail stores
or an authorised reseller," Apple spokesman Alan Hely said.
On Apple's German store.apple.com/de site, attempts
to order iPhone 3G and 4 models and 3G/UMTS-based iPads produced
a "currently not available" message. The latest iPhone version
4S and WIFI-only iPads, however, were available online.
A regional German court in Mannheim ruled on Dec. 9 that
Apple Sales International -- European sales subsidiary of Apple
in Cork, Ireland -- must stop selling or distributing mobile
devices that infringe certain Motorola cellular communications
patents.
Motorola Mobility said at the time it had been negotiating
with Apple and offering the company "reasonable licensing terms
and conditions since 2007."
To enforce the injunction Motorola Mobility had to pay about
100 million euros ($132 million) as bond.
Apple, which has other patent infringement cases pending in
Germany, said again on Friday that it plans to appeal.
"Apple is appealing this ruling because Motorola
repeatedly refuses to license this patent to Apple on reasonable
terms, despite having declared it an industry standard patent
seven years ago," a company spokesman said.
Apple is locked in mobile patent infringement battles with a
number of companies, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and HTC Corp, in many countries. It
recently failed in a court bid to stop U.S. sales of Samsung's
Galaxy line of products.
