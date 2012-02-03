* Apple says won suspension of Motorola's injunction
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Apple Inc said
it was cleared to resume selling older models of its iPhone and
3G-based iPads via its German online store on Friday, after the
suspension of an injunction won by Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc in December.
"All iPad and iPhone models will be back on sale through
Apple's online store in Germany shortly," Apple spokesman Alan
Hely said, adding that Apple was granted a suspension of the
injunction.
He declined to say when exactly the sales would resume.
Motorola was not immediately available for comment.
A regional German court in Mannheim ruled on Dec. 9 that
Apple Sales International -- the European sales subsidiary of
Apple in Cork, Ireland -- must stop selling or distributing
mobile devices that infringe certain Motorola cellular
communications patents.
That forced Apple to stop briefly the sale of iPhone 3G and
4 models and 3G/UMTS-based iPads on its German online store on
Friday.
Motorola Mobility has said it had been negotiating with
Apple and offering the company "reasonable licensing terms and
conditions since 2007."
Apple spokesman Hely said on Friday: "Motorola
repeatedly refuses to license this patent to Apple on reasonable
terms, despite having declared it an industry standard patent
seven years ago."
Apple retail stores and authorised resellers had not stopped
selling the devices, he said.
On Apple's German store.apple.com/de site, attempts
to order iPhone 3G and 4 models and 3G/UMTS-based iPads on
Friday produced a "currently not available" message. The latest
iPhone version 4S and WIFI-only iPads, however, were available
online.
Apple is locked in mobile patent infringement battles with a
number of companies, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and HTC Corp, in several countries. It
recently failed in a court bid to stop U.S. sales of Samsung's
Galaxy line of products.
