Nov 7 A German court granted a preliminary injunction against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a patent infringement case that banned the California company from selling some devices in Germany.

But the ruling should not affect Apple's sales in Germany as the company sells all its product there through a local subsidiary that was not covered by the injunction.

The district court in Mannheim, Germany, said on Friday that Apple may not sell certain mobile devices in Germany that infringe on two Motorola Mobility patents related to wireless technology. If Apple does sell the devices, it would have to pay a fine of up to 250,000 euros, according to the court.

"This is a procedural issue and has nothing to do with the merits of the case," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said on Monday. "It does not affect our ability to sell products or do business in Germany at this time."

Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) is being bought by Internet search company Google Inc (GOOG.O), which is also a major player in the mobile market through its Android operating system.

Apple is embroiled in multiple patent infringement battles with rival mobile handset makers -- primarily against Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) -- in the United States and other countries. Its main wireless devices include the iPad and iPhone.

Apple has scored preliminary injunctions against some Samsung products in Germany and the Netherlands, and is seeking to block sales of Samsung models in the United States.

"Motorola Mobility's patented technologies are increasingly important for innovation within the wireless and communications industries," Motorola said in a statement in response to the German ruling.

"We will continue to assert ourselves in the protection of these assets, while also ensuring that our technologies are widely available to end-users." (Reporting by Poornima Gupta)