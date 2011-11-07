* Apple says not worried, Motorola says will assert rights
* Preliminary injunction may not have immediate impact
Nov 7 A German court granted a preliminary
injunction against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a patent infringement
case that banned the California company from selling some
devices in Germany.
But the ruling should not affect Apple's sales in Germany
as the company sells all its product there through a local
subsidiary that was not covered by the injunction.
The district court in Mannheim, Germany, said on Friday
that Apple may not sell certain mobile devices in Germany that
infringe on two Motorola Mobility patents related to wireless
technology. If Apple does sell the devices, it would have to
pay a fine of up to 250,000 euros, according to the court.
"This is a procedural issue and has nothing to do with the
merits of the case," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said on
Monday. "It does not affect our ability to sell products or do
business in Germany at this time."
Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) is being bought by Internet
search company Google Inc (GOOG.O), which is also a major
player in the mobile market through its Android operating
system.
Apple is embroiled in multiple patent infringement battles
with rival mobile handset makers -- primarily against Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS) -- in the United States and other
countries. Its main wireless devices include the iPad and
iPhone.
Apple has scored preliminary injunctions against some
Samsung products in Germany and the Netherlands, and is seeking
to block sales of Samsung models in the United States.
"Motorola Mobility's patented technologies are increasingly
important for innovation within the wireless and communications
industries," Motorola said in a statement in response to the
German ruling.
"We will continue to assert ourselves in the protection of
these assets, while also ensuring that our technologies are
widely available to end-users."
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta)