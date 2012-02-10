(Adds Motorola Mobility comment, background)
By Dan Levine
Feb 10 Apple sued Motorola
Mobility in a U.S. court on Friday in an attempt to stop
Motorola from asserting some patent claims against Apple in
Germany, according to the lawsuit.
The suit, filed in a San Diego federal court, argues that
Motorola's German lawsuit against Apple breaches terms of a
patent licensing agreement between Motorola and Qualcomm
.
Apple and Motorola are engaged in global patent litigation,
part of a broader legal fight over the smartphone market with
billions of dollars at stake.
Motorola representative Christa Smith declined to
comment on the specific details of the case, but said the
company "will continue to vigorously protect our intellectual
property."
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment, and a
Qualcomm representative could not be reached.
Google Inc is expected to win approval next
week from European regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust
authorities, for its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola
Mobility.
Earlier this week, Google pledged to license Motorola
patents on fair and reasonable terms if the deal succeeds.
In letters to standard-setting organisations around the
world, it promised to keep a cap on the fees it charges for
licensing its technology. That cap would be 2.25 percent of the
net selling price for each phone. Google also outlined the
conditions under which it would sue companies for patent
infringement.
In the latest lawsuit, however, Apple accused Motorola
of pursuing an aggressive international campaign of litigation
that "flies in the face" of its promise to license standards
essential patents on fair and reasonable terms.
"Despite owning scores of standards essential patents,
Apple has never asserted a standard essential patent in
litigation," it said.
Apple says that as a Qualcomm customer, Apple is a
third-party beneficiary of Motorola's agreement with Qualcomm.
Under that agreement, Motorola's rights under certain patents
are exhausted, Apple argues.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of
California is Apple Inc. and Apple Sales International v.
Motorola Mobility Inc., 12-cv-355.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)