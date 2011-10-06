(Repeats for system purposes with no changes to text)
By Matt Cowan and Amy Pyett
LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 6 Technology and design
admirers flocked to Apple stores worldwide on Thursday
to express their sorrow at the death of Steve Jobs, the
visionary who transformed the daily lives of millions.
The Apple co-founder who inspired the Macintosh computer,
iPod, iPhone and iPad died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a
long battle with pancreatic cancer. He stepped down as Apple
chief executive in August.
Flags outside Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California,
flew at half mast as mourners gathered on a nearby lawn, where
fans left flowers and a man played the bagpipes.
In New York City, an impromptu memorial made from fliers
featuring pictures of Jobs was erected outside a 24-hour Apple
store on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, with fans snapping photos of
it on their iPhones.
"As soon as I heard the news, I came out to this Apple store
to pay my respects," said business professor Gary Hamel. "I saw
tears in some people's eyes."
Grieving fans all over the world left flowers, notes and
apples with a bite taken out, just like the Apple logo --
instantly recognisable despite being one of the few top brand
logos that does not feature the company's name.
Many said their lives had been transformed by Apple.
"I wouldn't be able to run my business without Apple,
without its software. I run a video production company. It's
allowed me to have my dream business," said David Chiverton who
was leaving Apple's flagship Regent Street store in London.
"I bought the iPod nano, in black. I wanted to buy something
to remember the day by," Chiverton said.
At the Frankfurt Apple store in Germany, Wolfgang Kummer,
ex-managing director of font design and desktop publishing
services company Linotype, left a white rose.
"You recognise his hand in all Apple products and I expect
we will continue to see his influence," he said, adding that
Jobs had changed the world of desktop publishing. "But
eventually it will fade."
In Tokyo, a group of fans brought together by Twitter
gathered at sunset with candlelight apps turned on on their
iPhones and iPads.
And at China's biggest Apple store, in Shanghai, mourner Jin
Yi expressed regret that Jobs had not lived to see even closer
links between humans and their devices.
"He created these gadgets that changed people's perceptions
of machines. But he did not manage to witness the last step in
which, through his gadgets, people's lives can be effectively
fused with these machines."
Even Apple employees not allowed to give their names to the
press because of Jobs's authoritarian style of leadership said
they were saddened.
A sombre-looking assistant at an Apple store in the northern
English city of Manchester said: "We're carrying on doing our
jobs as usual and we're not commenting on this. But at the end
of the day it's our boss, and we're all pretty cut up about it."
At the Apple store in Sydney, lawyer George Raptis, who was
five years old when he first used a Macintosh computer, spoke
for almost everyone who has come into contact with Apple.
"He's changed the face of computing," he said. "There will
only ever be one Steve Jobs."
(Additional reporting by Sarah McBride in Cupertino,
California, Liana Baker in New York, Harro Ten Wolde in
Frankfurt, Hyun Oh in Tokyo, Royston Chan in Shanghai and
Rosalba O'Brien in Manchester, England; Writing by Georgina
Prodhan; Editing by Nick Macfie and Elaine Hardcastle)