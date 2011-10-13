Oct 13 Apple is negotiating with
Hollywood studios to put movies on cloud servers, which would
help users stream those movies on Apple devices such as iPads or
iPhones, media reports said.
Representatives of the iPhone and iPad maker have been
meeting with studios to finalize deals that would allow
consumers to buy movies through iTunes and access them on any
Apple device, The Los Angeles Times said citing sources.
The Wall Street Journal said users could stream the movies
on their devices without having to manually transfer them from
one device to another.
Apple declined to comment to LA Times and the Wall Street
Journal. The company could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)