LOS ANGELES May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters reported.

New episodes of the series will be released on Apple Music on Tuesdays, the company said. "Carpool Karaoke" will continue to be a recurring segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," which is broadcast on CBS Corp. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)