(Adds comments from offices of New York and Connecticut
attorneys general)
June 10 Attorneys general in New York and
Connecticut are investigating whether the deals that Apple Inc
has struck with music companies for its new streaming
service violate antitrust laws, the New York Times reported.
Spokesmen for both offices confirmed to Reuters that the
music streaming industry was being investigated for
anticompetitive behavior, but would not confirm that Apple was
being singled out.
Apple launched its music streaming service, Apple Music, on
Monday. The $9.99-a-month service could alter the dynamics of
how consumers listen to music as the music industry grapples
with declines in downloaded songs and tries to figure out new
ways to get people to pay for music.
The Times quoted, Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, as saying the state was
looking into Apple's negotiations with music labels to preserve
the benefits consumers have enjoyed from streaming services.
Universal Music Group, in a letter to the Antitrust Bureau
of the attorney general's office, said it had no deals with
Apple or companies such as Sony Music that would "impede the
availability of free or ad-supported services or prevent it from
licensing its recorded music to any music streaming service."
Universal Music said it offers limited exclusive content to
some streaming services where such exclusivity is not part of a
deal to restrain competition. (on.ny.gov/1TahSnr)
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, in an email to
Reuters, said his office was satisfied that Universal did not
have anticompetitive agreements to withhold music titles from
free streaming services.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the investigation.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane, Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar
Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)