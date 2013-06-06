UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Apple Inc on Thursday said it does not provide any government agency with direct access to its servers, denying a key aspect of a Washington Post report.
The Post reported on Thursday that the U.S. National Security Agency and the FBI are "tapping directly into the central servers of nine leading U.S. Internet companies" through a highly classified program known as PRISM, extracting audio, video, photographs, emails, documents and connection logs.
"We have never heard of PRISM," Apple spokesman Steve Dowling said. "We do not provide any government agency with direct access to our servers, and any government agency requesting customer data must get a court order."
Asked whether Apple joined the NSA-FBI data collection program, Apple declined to comment beyond its brief statement.
The Washington Post reported that Apple held out for more than five years after PRISM enlisted its first corporate partner, in May 2007, for "unknown reasons."
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering controls. * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual result
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.