By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Major tech companies
including Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc
on Thursday said they do not provide any government
agency with "direct access" to their servers, contradicting a
Washington Post report that they have granted such access under
a classified data collection program.
The newspaper reported that the U.S. National Security
Agency and the FBI are "tapping directly into the central
servers of nine leading U.S. Internet companies" through a
secret program known as PRISM, and extracting massive amounts of
data including audio, video, photographs, emails, documents and
connection logs.
It named nine companies, including Apple, Facebook,
Microsoft Corp and Google Inc, as having joined the
secret program.
Google, the Internet's largest search provider, said that,
despite previous reports that it had forged a "back door" for
the government, it had never provided any such access to user
data.
Microsoft said it does not voluntarily participate in any
government data collection and only complies "with orders for
requests about specific accounts or identifiers."
"We have never heard of PRISM," said Apple spokesman Steve
Dowling. "We do not provide any government agency with direct
access to our servers, and any government agency requesting
customer data must get a court order."
Asked whether Apple joined the NSA-FBI data collection
program, Apple declined to comment beyond its brief statement.
The Washington Post reported that Apple held out for more
than five years after PRISM enlisted its first corporate
partner, in May 2007, for "unknown reasons."
"We do not provide any government organization with direct
access to Facebook servers," Facebook's chief security officer
Joe Sullivan said in a statement. "When Facebook is asked for
data or information about specific individuals, we carefully
scrutinize any such request for compliance with all applicable
laws, and provide information only to the extent required by
law."
Yahoo said in a statement that it "takes users' privacy very
seriously. We do not provide the government with direct access
to our servers, systems, or network."