BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
May 8 Apple Inc is close to buying headphone maker Beats Electronics for $3.2 billion, the Financial Times reported.
The purchase of Beats, which also runs a streaming music service, would be the company's largest ever acquisition, the newspaper reported. It said the deal could be announced as early as next week. (r.reuters.com/cap77v) (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings