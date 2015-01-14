Jan 14 Apple Inc sued Ericsson
alleging that the Swedish company's LTE wireless
technology patents are not essential to industry cellular
standards and that it is demanding excessive royalties for these
patents.
The iPhone maker said it has not infringed on the patents
and does not owe royalties for them.
Apple says that the mobile telecoms gear maker is seeking
royalties for the LTE technology calculated as a percentage of
the price of the entire smartphone or tablet.
The royalties should be based on the value of the processor
chip that includes the technology, Apple said in the lawsuit
filed in a federal court in California.
If Ericsson's patents are deemed essential and the court
rules Apple has infringed on them, Apple said it wants the court
to assign a reasonable royalty rate.
"We've always been willing to pay a fair price to secure the
rights to standards essential patents covering technology in our
products. Unfortunately, we have not been able to agree with
Ericsson on a fair rate for their patents so, as a last resort,
we are asking the courts for help," said Apple spokeswoman
Kristin Huguet.
Apple and Ericsson currently have a license agreement that
covers many of Ericsson's allegedly standard-essential patents.
The agreement was signed in 2008 soon after Apple launched the
iPhone, according to the court filing.
Representatives at Ericsson were not immediately available
for comment outside regular business hours.
The case is in the U.S. District Court of Northern District
of California, Apple Inc v. Ericsson, case no: CV-15-0154.
