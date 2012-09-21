BRIEF-CEL-SCI says met with FDA on Feb. 8
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 A German court ruled against Apple Inc in two patent cases against Samsung Electronics and Motorola Mobility, owned by Google .
The Mannheim court ruled that Samsung and Motorola didn't infringe a technology related to touch-screen functions.
The ruling came as customers queued at Apple stores across the world to buy the new version of the company's iPhone.
The touch-screen technology is used in a number of applications running on Google's mobile platform Android. Industry analysts had feared a ruling in favour of Apple could have a wider impact on the smartphone industry.
Samsung said in a statement it welcomed the ruling, while Apple declined to comment.
Motorola could not immediately reached for comment.
Last month Apple scored a landmark legal victory over Samsung when a U.S. jury found the Korean company had copied critical features of the iPhone and iPad and awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages.
Technology companies have invested billions of dollars in buying up patent portfolios that they can use against rivals and have also ploughed money into litigation in the United States and Europe.
Germany has become a major battleground in the global patent war between makers of mobile phones, tablet computer devices and their operating software, as court actions there have proved to be relatively cheap and speedier than in other jurisdictions.
Last week a court in Munich ruled that Motorola had infringed Apple's "overscroll bounce" technology patent, which enables users to move documents over the screen of their device and let them bounce back to the centre after releasing their fingers.
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
* On Feb 9, board elected Tom Lankey as chairman - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJhHUH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests from tribal activists seeking to halt the 1,170-mile line.