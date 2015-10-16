(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
Oct 16 A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc
to pay the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent
licensing arm more than $234 million in damages for
incorporating its microchip technology into some of the
company's iPhones and iPads without permission.
The amount was less than the $400 million the Wisconsin
Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) was claiming in damages after
the jury on Tuesday said Apple infringed on its patent
for improving the performance of computer processors.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Tom Brown)