(Adds comment from WARF)
By Andrew Chung
Oct 16 A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc
to pay the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent
licensing arm more than $234 million in damages for
incorporating its microchip technology into some of the
company's iPhones and iPads without permission.
The amount was less than the $400 million the Wisconsin
Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) was claiming in damages after
the jury on Tuesday said Apple infringed its patent for
improving the performance of computer processors.
Apple said it would appeal the verdict, but declined to
comment further.
WARF praised the verdict and said it was important to
protect the university's inventions from unauthorized use. "This
decision is great news," said WARF Managing Director Carl
Gulbrandsen in a statement.
Jurors deliberated for about 3-1/2 hours before returning
the verdict in the closely watched case in federal court in
Madison, Wisconsin. It was the second phase of a trial that
began on Oct. 5.
The jury was considering whether Apple's A7, A8 and A8X
processors, found in the iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus, as well as
several versions of the iPad, violated the patent.
WARF sued Apple in January 2014 alleging infringement of its
1998 patent on a "predictor circuit," developed by computer
science professor Gurindar Sohi and three of his students.
Much of the dispute over damages had to do with whether a
certain portion of Apple's chips that were placed in devices
sold abroad, rather than in the United States, also violated the
WARF patent. The jurors found that they did.
Apple had sought to greatly limit its liability, arguing
before jurors that WARF deserved less than even the $110 million
the foundation settled with Intel Corp after suing that
company in 2008 over the same patent.
Apple had argued that WARF's patent entitled it to as little
as 7 cents per device sold, a far cry from the $2.74 that WARF
was claiming.
WARF uses some of the income it generates to support
research at the school, doling out more than $58 million in
grants last year, according to its website.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Conley, who is
presiding over the case, ruled that Apple had not willfully
infringed WARF's patent, eliminating a chance to triple the
damages in the case.
Last month, WARF launched a second lawsuit against Apple,
targeting the company's newest chips and devices, the iPhone 6S
and 6S Plus, and iPad Pro.
The case is Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation v. Apple
Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin,
No. 14-cv-62.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Tom Brown)