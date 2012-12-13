Dec 13 A U.S. jury on Thursday found that
Apple's iPhone infringed three patents owned by holding
company MobileMedia Ideas, though damages have not yet been
determined.
The verdict was delivered after a week-long trial in
Delaware federal court, said Larry Horn, chief executive of
MobileMedia. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
The three patents, which cover features like camera phone
technology, were acquired from Nokia and Sony Corp
in 2010, Horn said. Those two companies hold a minority
interest in MobileMedia, he said.
Representatives for Nokia and Sony could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The trial only concerned liability, and a damages proceeding
has not yet been scheduled, Horn said. MobileMedia also has
litigation pending against HTC Corp and Research in
Motion Ltd.
"Our goal is really to license these patents broadly to the
market," Horn said.
In court filings, Apple has asked a judge to rule that
MobileMedia's patents are invalid as a matter of law, and that
there is no "legally sufficient" basis to find MobileMedia has
proven infringement.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is
MobileMedia Ideas LLC vs. Apple Inc, 10-258.