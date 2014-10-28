By Deepa Seetharaman
| LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. Oct 27 Apple Inc
CEO Tim Cook fired back at CVS and Rite Aid on
Monday after the drugstore chains blocked the iPhone maker's
mobile payments service, saying there were plenty of other
retailers around the world to sign up.
Apple Pay launched about a week ago and saw more than a
million credit cards registered over the first 72 hours. It
already totes up more transactions than all other "contactless"
payment methods combined, Cook said, citing Visa and Mastercard
data.
Such services, through which a user pays by holding a
smartphone close to a specially designed terminal, have failed
to catch on in the United States despite the backing of Google
Inc and other influential players.
News emerged over the weekend that the two retailers had
opted out of Apple Pay in favor of a rival system that roughly
50 chains, including Wal-Mart and Best Buy, are developing for
in-house use.
"We've got a lot more merchants to sign up, we've got a lot
of banks to sign up and we've got the rest of the world," Cook
told the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference, in the
company's most extensive comments on the blockade so far.
In launching Apple Pay, the iPhone maker hopes to lock in
more customers for its mobile devices by enhancing their overall
utility. Industry experts say it stands a chance of becoming the
first widely used payments feature on smartphones.
CVS and Rite Aid have not explained their surprise move.
But the driving force behind developing a retailer-owned mobile
payment solution is to avoid paying credit card transaction fees
to card companies like Visa and Mastercard,
analysts said. Fees range between 2 percent and 3 percent of
costs per transaction.
Rite Aid stopped accepting Apple Pay last week at its 4,572
stores. Spokeswoman Ashley Flower said the company was
evaluating various forms of mobile payment technologies.
CVS did not respond to queries seeking comment but a visit
to two of its stores showed that the NFC (Near Field
Communications) reader on which Apple Pay was used had been
deactivated.
It remains to be seen, despite early signs of success,
whether mobile payments will become widely adopted.
Cook argued on Monday that Apple Pay offered better security
and privacy than competing services, and that retailers risked
alienating customers by limiting choices at checkout.
"It's a skirmish," Cook said in response to a question about
the retailers' moves.
"Merchants have different objectives sometimes. But in the
long arc of time, you only are relevant as a retailer or
merchant if your customers love you."
(Writing by Edwin Chan; Editing by Stephen Coates)