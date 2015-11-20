(Adds case background)
By Lisa Bose McDermott
MARSHALL, Texas Nov 20 A U.S. jury on Friday
found Apple Inc did not infringe five antipiracy
patents owned by a Pendrell Corp subsidiary at trial in
a Texas federal court.
The jury also found that Apple did not prove that the
patents were invalid. No damages were awarded to Pendrell
subsidiary ContentGuard Holdings.
An Apple attorney declined to comment. Samuel Baxter, an
attorney for ContentGuard, said they are disappointed by the
outcome and evaluating options.
The trial came after a jury in a separate case in the same
court in September cleared Google Inc of infringing
the same five patents. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
was also cleared in that case.
ContentGuard sued Apple in 2013 and Google and Samsung in
2014 alleging infringement of several antipiracy patents that
help to restrict content to authorized users.
The company claimed Apple infringed by making and selling
its popular devices, which use the iTunes and iBooks
applications, to distribute DRM-protected songs, movies, TV
shows and books. Apple denied any infringement and said the
patents are invalid.
ContentGuard emerged from a partnership in 2000 between
Xerox Corp and Microsoft Corp to form a digital rights
management business, according to court papers. It is now owned
by Kirkland, Washington-based Pendrell Corp, a publicly traded
patent management company, and Time Warner.
Through its subsidiaries, Pendrell holds about 1,200 patents
worldwide.
