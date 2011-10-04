, Oct 4 Here's how the Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
iPhone 4S stacks up to rival devices from Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd (005930.KS), HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Motorola Mobility
(MMI.N) .
iPhone 4S:
Price: starts at $199 w/contract on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Operating System: iOS 5
Network: HSPA+ AT&T, CDMA Verizon, Sprint
Memory: Starts at 16 GB
Processor: dual-core, twice as fast as iPhone 4 processor
but Apple declined to disclose actual speeds
Camera: 8 megapixel
Display: 3.5 inch
Samsung Galaxy S II:
Price: $229.99 w/contract at T-Mobile USA
Operating system: Android
Network: WiMax, HSPA
Memory: 16 GB
Processor: 1.2 Ghz dual core
Camera: 8 megapixel
Display size: 4.5 inch
Motorola Droid Bionic:
Price: at Verizon Wireless - $300 w/contract
Operating System: Android
Network: LTE/CDMA
Memory: 16 GB
Processor: 1 Ghz dual-core
Camera: 8 Megapixel
Display size: 4.3 inch
HTC Sensation 4G
Price at T-Mobile -$200 w/contract
Operating System: Android
Network: HSDPA Plus
Memory: 1 GB
Processor: 1.2GHz dual-core
Camera: 8 Megapixel
Display size: 4.3 inch
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Liana B. Baker; editing by
Bernard Orr)