By Sam Forgione and Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 12 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is starting to hear a
common refrain from investors: Show us the money.
After the death of chairman and chief innovator Steve Jobs
last week [ID:nN1E79421F], investors still like what they see
at Apple: record demand for the latest iPhone 4S pushed its
stock price near an all-time high. And it has a cash hoard of
$75 billion.
A Thomson Reuters survey of 11 portfolio managers taken
after the news of Jobs' death showed strong support for Apple's
new management team led by Chief Executive Tim Cook, and
confidence that Apple has at least a few years of great
products in development.
But they also want Apple to start giving up some cash.
"I would opt for a meaningful dividend," said Peter
Deininger, a portfolio manager at Columbia Large Cap Growth
Fund, one of Apple's largest investors.
"Given the magnitude of the cash balance and the ongoing
free cash flow generation, the company could make a statement
about its ability to sustain those flows," Deininger added.
Six of the 11 money managers polled by Reuters called for a
dividend payout as a reward for their loyalty -- something they
fear will be tested as Cook tries to fill Jobs' shoes.
Ten portfolio managers said they still hold Apple stock on
faith that Cook will be able to deliver on Jobs's vision in the
near term. But five managers expect investor faith in Apple to
be tested in the longer term.
"I worry that Steve was a center of gravity for the company
and, over time, people will say 'I wanted to work for Steve'
and go and do something else," said David Eiswert of T. Rowe
Price. "That will be something to watch over the next year or
two."
Apple has long resisted a dividend. It has put its money
toward internal product development, made the rare acquisition
-- and built its cash stockpile, which now accounts for about a
fifth of its value. Apple's market cap soared to just shy of
$349 billion when Jobs stepped down in August, from $5 billion
when he returned to the company in 1997.
That unusual torrid growth in a large company has one money
manager in the survey bracing for an eventual slowdown.
"We haven't seen a company this size grow, so it has to
decelerate," said Richard Sheiner of Geneva Advisors.
So far investors are sticking with the company.
"The creative talent at Apple is broad and deep, and it has
established a 'brand moat' with the consumer," said Nigel
Holland, who helps manage $565 billion at Legal & General
Investment Management.
And that's a big reason why three of the managers surveyed
said they have bought up all the Apple shares they are allowed
to.
"There's every reason to own Apple stock, and we are
committed to owning it over the next couple of years," said
Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer of Fifth Third Asset
Management.
Bruce Olson, co-portfolio manager of the Wells Fargo
Advantage Growth Fund SGROX.O, agreed. "The coast is pretty
clear for them for the next five years," he said.
Beyond the short term, however, some shareholders are
worried about whether Apple can continue to push out innovative
gadgets after the product pipeline Jobs left behind is tapped
out.
"If we saw a slowdown on product launches and developments,
that would give us some pause. Less people camping out for a
few days to get the new product -- that would be symptomatic of
it losing its touch," Wirtz said.
One fund manager polled is not waiting around for Apple to
fall from grace.
"We don't have shares in Apple," said Kim Caughey Forrest,
vice president and senior analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group.
"Jobs' death contributed to the skepticism, but it is also the
closed environment of selling hardware and software together
that works extremely well for consumers but not so well for
business."
