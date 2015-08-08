Aug 7 Antitrust authorities in Europe failed to
find evidence that Apple Inc's deals with record labels
and online music streaming services are blocking rivals' access
to its music streaming platform, Re/code reported, citing
sources.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European
Union, started an investigation in April and had sent out
questionnaires to several record labels seeking information
about their dealings with Apple.
The investigation did not turn up evidence of any illegal
activity, but the European Union will continue to monitor the
market, the report said, citing sources.
The regulators are also seeking information from Spotify and
other music streaming services on the restrictions Apple places
on apps offered through the store, Re/code said, citing people
familiar with the situation.
Apple in June launched a new music streaming service, Apple
Music. It also provides the App Store platform for competing
streaming services including Jango, Spotify, Rhapsody and
others.
Reuters reported in July that U.S. government antitrust
regulators were also looking into claims about whether Apple's
treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under
antitrust law.
Apple, the European Union and Spotify were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)